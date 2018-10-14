Police: One man dies during reported stabbing in Niles Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) - One man died during a stabbing that was reported in Niles Saturday evening, according to Niles Police.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Warren Avenue.

According to police, one man died and a woman was taken to the hospital after the incident.

They said another man was taken into custody.

No one has been identified yet.

Check back with 27 First News for updates on this developing story.