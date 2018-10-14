Local News

Police: One man dies during reported stabbing in Niles

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Warren Avenue.

Posted: Oct 13, 2018 06:16 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 14, 2018 12:05 AM EDT

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) - One man died during a stabbing that was reported in Niles Saturday evening, according to Niles Police.

According to police, one man died and a woman was taken to the hospital after the incident. 

They said another man was taken into custody.

No one has been identified yet. 

