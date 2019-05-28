Police: Spider leads to truck crashing into pole in Youngstown Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A truck crashed into a utility pole on Canfield Road in Youngstown Tuesday afternoon.

Youngstown police said a woman was driving the truck when she spotted a spider, right before hitting the pole.

Police said the woman was OK and was not taken to the hospital.

The utility pole has since been cut down.

The traffic light at the intersection of Canfield Road and Glenwood Avenue was out for some time but is now working again.

Traffic was backed up in the area while crews cleaned up.

Ohio Edison's website reports that there were more than 100 people without power in Youngstown at the time, but there is no word on whether that was caused by this crash.