Police: Shots fired into Warren home with man, elderly woman inside

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after shots were fired into an occupied home in Warren Sunday evening.

The incident happened in the 200 block of Douglas Street NE around 8:40 p.m.

A neighbor told police a vehicle with a loud exhaust stopped near the intersection of Douglas Street and Fremont Avenue before someone inside started shooting at a home on the street. The driver then sped off northbound on Fremont, the report said.

The homeowner told police that he was sitting in a chair in his living room when he heard six to eight gunshots.

Investigators found three bullet holes in the front windows and the homeowner said one of the bullets missed his head by about eight inches.

One bullet went into his television and another grazed the ceiling and struck the wall.

An elderly woman was laying in bed in another room when a bullet went through the window and struck a mirror, the report said.

No one inside the home was injured.

Police also found five spent 9mm shell casings in the street.