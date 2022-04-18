WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Warren police say they arrested two women early Friday on warrants after reports of shots fired at a house.

Sandra Cooper and Danielle Lichty were arrested on felony warrants.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Mason Street NW in Warren shortly before 1 a.m. after a woman there, later identified as Cooper, said she was sleeping when she heard a shot fired in her house.

Cooper said she ran downstairs and found Lichty and another man standing in the room and found a shell casing on the floor.

Lichty and the man left but were called back to the house so police could talk to Lichty about what happened, the report said.

Lichty said that she and another man were in the house when a man came to the window and banged on the glass with a gun, the report stated.

That man busted through the front the door, Lichty said, and fired a shot in the air.

Police said they found a chunk missing from a bedroom door frame.

After police left, the suspected shooter came back to the house to get his children, the report stated, and left. His name is not listed as being arrested at this time.

The shell casing was collected as evidence and both Cooper and Lichty were arrested for their outstanding warrants.

The shooting incident remains under investigation.