Police: Shoplifting and chase around Boardman Applebee’s ends in arrest of 3

At one point, a police report says a fake call about a fight was made to deter police from the restaurant so they could escape

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three people were arrested and charged after admitting to stealing from Walmart and causing a disturbance at Applebee’s, according to a police report.

Sara Myers, 28, of Goshen, was arrested on a robbery charge. Steven McGrew, 35, of Goshen, is also facing a robbery charge, along with obstructing official business and inducing panic.

Timothy Thompson, 33, of Salem, is facing charges of theft and obstructing official business. He also had three active warrants out of Columbiana County, Trumbull County and APA.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, March 12, the three were caught on surveillance camera stealing from the Boardman Walmart and driving away in an SUV, according to police.

Police were able to locate the SUV in the parking lot of the nearby Applebee’s. They said it was unattended and parked unlocked with the keys still in the ignition.

During this time, the Boardman Police Department got a call about a large fight involving several men by the front doors of Cinema South, but other officers responded to the scene and did not see anything. Myers later admitted that he was the one who made the call to get the officers surrounding the SUV to leave so they could run out of the restaurant.

After seeing police in the parking lot, the manager of Applebee’s went outside and told police there were three suspicious-looking people inside. The manager said they ran in from the SUV and went straight to the bathrooms before getting a booth, police said.

According to a police report, the three started running once police entered the restaurant. While chasing them throughout the restaurant, one of the officers slipped and fell and was later taken to the hospital to get checked out.

McGrew had a 10-inch hunting knife and a buck knife on him. He later admitted to having them while he was stealing from Walmart, the report stated.

Myers had a folding knife in her purse, which she also admitted she had during the theft. Thompson was found to have a buck knife still in the package in his jacket pocket, the report said.

Some of the items stolen included food; an instruction book, charging cords and USB for a headphone set; a headphone set and a PlayStation camera.