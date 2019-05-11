Police: Shooting at bar in Warren leaves 3 injured

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night at the University of Larchmont bar in Warren.

Three people were injured, one of which was reportedly hit with shrapnel.

All three were taken to the hospital and have since been released, according to a statement posted on the bar’s Facebook page.

“I was scared because I didn’t know what was going on,” said Cathy Mort, who lives across the street from the bar.

Mort said she was in bed watching television just before 10 p.m. when the incident broke out.

“I heard this big boom and then I heard, ‘Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,” about six of them,” Mort said.

Police are still looking to identify a person of interest in the case.

The bar’s windows have since been boarded up, but the random act of violence is still surprising for people who frequent the restaurant.

“I come here regularly and I’ve never had any problems, never heard any arguments in here or anything. It’s quiet. I am really, truly shocked about it,” said Lionel Stinson from Warren.

Owners say the bar is expected to reopen on Monday.

Stick with us as we gather more information on this developing story.