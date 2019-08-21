Police: Sharon man threatened to blow up courtroom, get into shoot-out with officers

A woman told police that Ferri said he thought about wearing explosives into the courtroom and blowing himself up

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A man charged with making bomb threats to law enforcement in Sharon was arraigned in court Tuesday.

According to Sharon police, a caller from Mercer County Behavioral Health said their client, Kenneth Ferri, told them that he wanted to die by “suicide by cop” and “take as many people with him as he could.”

The woman told police that Ferri also said he thought about wearing explosives into the courtroom and blowing himself up if sent to jail. Ferri told the worker that he had assault rifles and explosives in his basement, a criminal complaint stated.

On Sunday, police said Ferri called 911, threatening to kill officers and the dispatcher.

Officers then responded to Ferri’s home on Anson Way and took him to the Sharon Regional Medical Center for evaluation.

Ferri failed to post his $50,000 bond.