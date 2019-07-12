Police: Sharon man pushed blind woman to floor, killed cat

Charles Chisholm is charged with simple assault and aggravated cruelty to animals

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – A Sharon man was arrested Thursday after police say he pushed a legally-blind Hermitage woman to the ground and killed her cat.

Charles Chisholm, 67, faces misdemeanor simple assault-domestic violence and a felony aggravated cruelty to animals charge.

Police said around 10:25 a.m. Thursday, Chisholm dumped water on the 66-year-old woman and pushed her down, causing her to hit her head off the floor. He killed one of the housecats after it bit him, according to police.

Police said Chisholm tried to hide the dead cat outside the home behind a bush.

The cat had a slash across its chest, and police believed that Chisholm hit it with a mop, according to a criminal complaint.

A necropsy will be completed on the cat.

The woman was treated at a hospital for bumps to her head and cuts to her face.

District Judge Mary Odem arraigned Chisholm, and he was released on $15,000 bond.

He was ordered to have no contact with the victim.