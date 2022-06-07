LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — The latest theft happened over the weekend. Police say a woman walked out of the store with a wig worth hundreds of dollars. She’s now facing criminal charges, but investigators say what she did after the alleged crime helped them track her down.

“We don’t want this to happen anymore,” said Hair Castle manager Hagaan Ahmed.

Ahmed is frustrated about several thefts that have taken place at the Hair Castle store he manages on Belmont Avenue.

“I don’t know. I don’t know how they do that. I don’t know how they could steal. I would never steal in my life and it just makes me upset,” said Ahmed.

Store surveillance video captured the latest crime Sunday afternoon. In it, you can see a woman stuff something down the front of her pants and adjust it as she walked down the aisle. Police say it was a wig worth $300.

“Sometimes when they hide the wig you don’t even want to take it back cuz the place where they hide it in,” said Ahmed.

Police say social media helped them track down the woman they believe is responsible for the latest theft. It was a selfie that led to Quinche Stokes catching a theft charge with the caption: “Y’all can’t afford what I’m wearing,” told Liberty Police Chief Toby Meloro. Police say she was wearing the stolen wig in the picture.

“I guess she thinks this is something she can just get away with. You know, take whatever you want. Well it’s not gonna happen here,” said Meloro.

A warrant has since been issued for Stokes’ arrest.

“This woman — they caught her really fast and all we want to do, you know, is get the money back because we will really run out of business if this keeps happening,” said Ahmed.