Police seize gun, cocaine, heroin and cash in Youngstown raid

The raid happened at a house on E. Ravenwood Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police reported seizing several items during a drug raid in the city Wednesday, including drugs and shipping supplies.

According to a police report, officers raided a house in the 300 block of E. Ravenwood Ave. about 4:40 p.m. and seized five bags of cocaine, a bag of heroin, $729 in cash, two digital scales and a loaded gun.

Officers also found shipping boxes and supplies in the dining room, the report stated.

Arquise Miller, 29, was arrested during the raid. He is charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.