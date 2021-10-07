Police seize crossbow from Niles student during school threat investigation

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Niles Police Department seized a crossbow and a cell phone from a suspended student during an investigation of a reported threat made on social media.

Just before 9 a.m. Thursday, School Resource Officer Steve Corll received information related to the possible threat against the high school. Officer Corll notified the command staff at the Police Department and located an address for the student to follow up on the information received.

Officers from the Niles Police Investigative Bureau accompanied Officer Corll to the address of the student, placing the 15-year-old under arrest.

The student was transported to the Trumbull County Juvenile Justice Center on a charge of inducing panic, a second-degree felony.

At this time, no evidence of any further threat to the school or its population related to this offense exists, according to Niles Police Detective Capt. John Marshall.