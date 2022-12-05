COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) — A man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after police believe he was involved in the transportation and sale of illegal drugs in Columbiana County.

Erin Taggart, 27, of Salem, received his sentence for numerous felony convictions stemming from what police called a crime spree in December 2021 and January 2022.

Police seized over 100 grams of methamphetamine, over 25 grams of fentanyl and other controlled substances from Taggart.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $8,000, according to officials.

The Columbiana County Drug Task Force and Salem Police Department helped with the investigation.