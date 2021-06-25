Police seeking information after damage overnight at Salvation Army in Grove City

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Grove City police are looking for information after they say that an unknown person caused over $3,615 of damage to a Salvation Army location.

Police were dispatched around 1 p.m. June 15 to the Salvation Army for reported criminal mischief.

According to the report, a person used a reciprocating saw to cut into the Salvation Army’s air conditioning unit overnight between June 14 and 15.

Police said if anyone has any information on the incident, to call the Grove City Police Department.