Police seek tips in break-in at Youngstown church

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are asking for tips as part of an investigation into a breaking and entering at the Greater Friendship Baptist Church on Lakewood Avenue.

It happened on November 1.

A church member says someone got into a garage and took a number of items, including a mower, snow blower and gas-powered weed whackers.

According to Crimestoppers Youngstown, a witness reported seeing a white van and trailer, along with a red truck, in the parking lot around 2 a.m.

If you have information, contact Youngstown police at (330) 747-7911.