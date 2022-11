HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a couple of people.

The department shared surveillance images of a man and woman on its Facebook page. It said they are currently conducting an investigation involving the two.

If you recognize the people, call police at 330-856-5555 and ask to speak with a detective. You and also send information via the Howland Township Police Department Facebook page.