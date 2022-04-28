SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) — Shenango Township Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects in a hit and run on Thursday.

According to a Facebook post, officers were called to the intersection of New Butler Road and State Road for downed wires. When they got there, they learned the wires were struck by a commercial vehicle carrying an oversized load.

Video footage in the area showed the pictured truck hitting the wires.

Courtesy of Shenango Township Police Department’s Facebook

The load was also accompanied by a lead and trail pilot car. The lead car appeared to be a black Chrysler 300 or something similar. The trail car appeared to be a smaller Volkswagen SUV.

None of the cars stopped or reported the incident.

If you have any information please call the non-emergency dispatch at 724-654-2243.