NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) — New Castle Police is offering a reward for information that would help in the investigation of the disappearance of Melissa Henson.

On or about Jan. 17, 2021, Henson went missing from what was reported as the North Hill area of New Castle.

NCPD has followed up on numerous leads since Henson was reported missing.

NCPD believes there are people that have information that could help in this case and also bring closure to her family and friends.

Henson is described as being a white female, about 5’4″ tall with dark shoulder length hair and green eyes. She has tattoos on her left foot (heart with an arrow) and right arm (the name “Aubry”).

Anyone with information is asked to call the NCPD Criminal Investigative Unit at 724-656-3589 or tips can be left on our tip line at www.newcastlepd.com.