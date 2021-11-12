Police: Sebring couple held at gunpoint by homeowner said house belonged to relative

SMITH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a Sebring man and woman who were held at gunpoint for police Wednesday after a break-in at a U.S. Route 62 home told police they thought the house belonged to a relative.

Logan Stancato, 23, and Joie Teagle, 20, were both booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of burglary, theft, criminal damaging and trespassing.

They are both expected to be arraigned in Mahoning County Area Court in Sebring after they were arrested about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 19200 block of U.S. Route 62.

Reports said police were called to the home for a man holding someone at gunpoint, and when they arrived, they found the homeowner on the deck pointing a gun at Stancato, who was lying face down. Reports said the homeowner told police that there was another person in the house, and police went inside and found Teagle.

Reports said Stancato told police that the home belonged to his mother and there were several bags filled with Teagle’s clothes there because she also thought the home belonged to Stancato’s mother and they could stay there.

Teagle also had a book bag on her shoulder which police searched and found several pieces of jewelry inside which the homeowner’s wife identified as hers, reports said.

Reports said a basement window and a back door were damaged and looked like the places where the couple was able to get inside, reports said.

Both of them had to be taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center to be examined before they could be booked into the jail, reports said. Reports said Stancato was complaining of pain in his knee from a car accident a few weeks ago, and Teagle had stuffed several pills in an orifice as well as a ring from the home.

Teagle admitted she put the pills inside her, reports said.

Stancato also admitted to eating ice cream and Cheez-Its in the bedroom, reports said.