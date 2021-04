Allison Whittaker is currently wanted by police after running from supervision

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – PSP Mercer is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect who violated her parole.

Allison Whittaker, 50, is currently wanted by police after running from supervision by the Pennsylvania Department of State Parole pertaining to a burglary conviction.

PSP Mercer is asking that anyone with information as to Whittaker’s location contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Mercer at 724-662-6162.