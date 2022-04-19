YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are looking for a suspect who is accused of a shooting last week that wounded a man.

Dawan Maddox, 39, is wanted for the shooting Thursday on Cameron Avenue that put a 30-year-old man in the hospital with two gunshot wounds.

Police said an argument between Maddox and the victim preceded the shooting.

Maddox is also free on $20,000 unsecured bond from federal court. He was one of four people indicted in October for making a false purchase to purchase a firearm. He also faces an additional count in that case of possession of a firearm by a person with a misdemeanor domestic violence conviction.

Maddox is accused of working with three other people in February 2021 to lie about buying three 9mm handguns from a gun dealer on East Midlothian Boulevard. One of the co-defendants in the case pleaded guilty Friday.

The indictment in that case also said Maddox on April 23 had two 9mm pistols and an AR-15 type semiautomatic pistol. He is barred from having a firearm because of a 2002 conviction for misdemeanor domestic violence in Mahoning County Court in Austintown.

Maddox posted bond in the federal case after he was arraigned.

The person Maddox is accused of wounding was also free on bond in an assault case. He was expected to be sentenced Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court. His attorney has filed a motion to continue the sentencing as he recovers in St. Elizabeth Health Center from his wounds.