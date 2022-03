LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The Liberty Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a theft at Walmart.

According to the police department’s Facebook page, the theft occurred on Monday.

The man is seen in the photos wearing a blue T-shirt, shorts, a baseball cap and gray tennis shoes.

Anyone with information should contact the Tips Line at 330-539-9830. Police said that information will be considered confidential.