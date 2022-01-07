BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating the vandalism of a local store reported around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Officers responded to a call about a possible break-in at Boardman Sportscards, where they found a broken front window. The business was cleared and no one was found inside.

The owner of Boardman Sportscards stated that there was nothing missing, but police did recover a speaker that he confirmed was not his.

A neighboring business owner said he was outside his business when he heard a crash and thought someone was inside Boardman Sportscards.

Police had no suspects at the time of the report.