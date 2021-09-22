Police searching for missing Ashtabula man

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have issued a missing adult alert for a man missing from Ashtabula.

Barrie Bottorf, 87, drove away from his home on Dewey Road on Wednesday at 11 a.m. and has not returned.

Bottorf suffers from dementia and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.

He was driving a red 2008 Toyota Solara with Ohio plate number CJ01LC.

If you see Bottorf or the vehicle, call 911 or 866-693-9171 to speak directly to investigating law enforcement.