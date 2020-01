Kayla Taylor, 14 years old, has been missing since Dec. 9

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Police are looking for a teen girl from Cleveland who was last seen in the Youngstown area.

Fox 8 in Cleveland is reporting that 14-year-old Kayla Taylor has been missing since Dec. 9.

Taylor is 5’2″ tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Call the Youngstown Police Department at 330-747-7911 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST if you have any information.