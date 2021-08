WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are searching for a 14-year-old girl.

Khrush Riar went missing from the east side of the Warren/Howland area.

She was last seen around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials said she was last seen wearing a neon green shirt, gray Nike shorts and white Crocs shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police dispatch at 330-675-2730.