Search for wanted man in Newton Falls ends peacefully

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The search for a wanted man near a wooded area in Newton Falls ended with the suspect’s arrest.

Newton Falls officers were assisting U.S. Marshals to look for 35-year-old Terry Walker who was wanted on aggravated robbery charges out of Cleveland and parole violations.

Investigators say U.S. Marshals were attempting to serve a warrant on Walker at an apartment building in the 600 block of Ridge Road when he took off into nearby woods.

Several local agencies were called in to help in the search.

Walker was arrested without incident at about 3:40 p.m.

Crews transported the suspect to the hospital to be treated for a suspected drug overdose.

