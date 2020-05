Both air bags were deployed and blood could be seen on the seats and door

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are searching for a victim after someone crashed a van into a utility pole on the South Side.

Officers were called about 12:10 p.m. to the 2200 block of Hillman Street, but when they arrived, the van was abandoned.

Both air bags were deployed and blood could be seen on the seats and door.

Police searched the side streets but could not find a victim.