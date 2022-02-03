YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who police earlier this week said was missing was instead found murdered Wednesday.

Isiah Helms, 22, is the city’s second homicide victim of the year. He was found about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Mt. Hope Veterans Cemetery on Liberty Road on the far East Side.

A suspect, Jamiyah Brooks, 19, is wanted on a murder warrant that was filed in municipal court Wednesday.

U.S. Marshals with the Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force are looking for Brooks.

Police Tuesday had asked for help in finding Helms, saying he was missing. He was last seen around 2:50 a.m. Sunday at his Plaza View Court home getting into a car with someone.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said the lead investigator on the case, Detective Sgt. Michael Cox was originally assigned the missing person case but later got information that Helms had been murdered.

Simon said he could not comment on how police were able to learn where Helms was.

He had been dead for several days, Simon said. Simon also said there are other “suspects and complications” that police are looking into.

Helms was free on a $20,000 unsecured bond after he was arraigned Jan. 4 in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio on seven counts of making a false statement to purchase a firearm.

A federal grand jury indicted him on Sept. 30 but he was not arrested until Dec. 6 in Columbus.

At the time, he was wanted on a warrant from municipal court for skipping his preliminary hearing after he was arraigned July 7 on a gun charge and released without bail by a visiting magistrate despite a request by a prosecutor for bail.

It is not clear if Helms was in jail in Columbus during the time between his Dec. 6 arrest and his Jan. 4 arraignment, which took place in the federal courthouse in Youngstown.

In the federal case, he was accused of buying guns seven times between Sept. 17 and Sept. 28, 2020, at a Youngstown Poland Road gun store in Boardman.

The indictment said that Helms claimed he was buying guns for himself but he was instead buying them for other people.

Brooks is also free on bond. He was arrested around 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 28 after police answered a gunfire call on Ivanhoe Avenue on the South Side.

When police arrived at the home, witnesses told police someone in a Jeep fired several shots. Officers found casings from 9mm and .40-caliber handguns in the roadway, reports said.

As officers were collecting the casings, reports said they were informed that two males ran out of the house they were just at and were running through backyards.

Brooks was found a short time later running from Detroit Avenue back to Ivanhoe Avenue and was taken into custody, reports said.

Police also viewed a video that showed a person who looked like Brooks in a nearby backyard taking off a sweatshirt, putting a gun inside the sweatshirt and leaving the sweatshirt in a tree. The person who took the video took the sweatshirt and gun and gave it to police, reports said.

Another neighbor said their dog found a bag in a backyard and inside the bag was a backpack that had a Kel Tec sub-2000 rifle inside with a foldable stock, reports said.

Brooks was given a gunshot residue test before he was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of tampering with evidence and carrying concealed weapons. He was arraigned the next day and given a $5,000 bond.

He waived a preliminary hearing in that case on Jan. 5 and the case was bound over to a Mahoning County grand jury. An indictment has not yet been issued in that case.

According to municipal court records, the warrant for Helms was still open even after he was arrested on Dec. 6 and arraigned on Jan. 4 in federal court.

Anyone with information on Brooks’ whereabouts can contact Marshals at 1-866-4-WANTED or Youngstown CrimeStoppers at 330-746-CLUE.

Reward money is available.