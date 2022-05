YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Detectives are looking for a suspect in a shooting last week on the South Side.

Jawon Williams, 29, is charged with a shooting May 5 in the 800 block of East Florida Avenue where a man was shot in the face.

The victim was treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Police filed a felonious assault charge against Williams the day after the shooting, but they have not been able to find him.