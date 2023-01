LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Police are looking for a box truck after it drove through and destroyed a Rite Aid drive-thru Monday morning.

According to Liberty police, a box truck ripped down the pharmacy drive-thru at the Rite Aid on Belmont Avenue.

The box truck then fled the scene.

According to Girard police, multiple departments are out looking for the truck.

No injuries have been reported.

