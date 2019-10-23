Police say Youngstown man on parole found with weapons, ammunition

Among the ammunition were rounds for a semiautomatic rifle, police said

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police and members of the Adult Parole Authority Tuesday reported finding a loaded handgun and several rounds of ammunition while doing a search of a home.

Sterling Henry, 21, of East Boston Avenue, is in the Mahoning County Jail on a probation violation and weapons charges after he was arrested about 5:50 p.m. at a home in the 2900 block of Oregon Avenue.

Reports said APA agents went to the home to visit Henry, and when he opened the door, the aroma of marijuana wafted outside. Because Henry is not allowed to be on drugs because he is on parole, the agents and police were allowed to search the home.

Inside, officers reported finding a loaded .45-caliber handgun; over 75 rounds of .40-caliber ammunition; 28 rounds of assorted 9mm ammunition; and 40 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, which is commonly used in semiautomatic rifles.

Henry was sentenced September 17 to probation in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.