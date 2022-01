YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the Mahoning County Jail charged with the death of his twin brother.

Jalachi Jones is charged with reckless homicide, a third-degree felony, in the shooting death of 19-year-old Malachi Jones.

Malachi was found in a Beechwood Road home on the east side of Youngstown on December 27 of last year.

Investigators say the death is being investigated as negligent homicide and they do not believe the shooting was intentional.