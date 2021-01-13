Police say Youngstown chase suspect left hospital after complaining of headache

Treveonn Edwards faces charges of resisting arrest and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man who led police on a chase Tuesday afternoon later left St. Elizabeth Health Center, where he was taken after he complained of a headache.

Officers about 4:15 p.m. tried to pull over a car driven by Treveonn Edwards, 22, of Erie Street, for running a stop sign at West Warren Avenue and Hillman Street. Reports said Edwards refused to stop until he got to Hudson and West Dewey avenues and refused to get out of the car despite repeated requests from police.

When he did get out, reports said he kept reaching in his pockets, despite warnings not to, and at one point, he also disobeyed orders and walked back to his car, reached in and grabbed a phone.

Police then took Edwards to the ground, and when they tried to search him, they felt a bulge in his waist, but he refused to let officers search him further. He was placed in a squad car, but he unbuckled the seat belt and ran a short distance before he fell and hit his head, reports said.

Edwards was taken to the jail, where officers asked deputies if they could check him with a body scan because they believed he was concealing something in his pants. But before he could be scanned, he complained of a headache so the jail refused admittance until he was examined at the hospital, reports said.

At the hospital, Edwards also complained of a headache, but before he could be treated he left, reports said.

Edwards faces charges of resisting arrest and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.