Police say woman ‘violently kicked’ Boardman officers after trying to steal pretzels from Walmart

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a woman who tried shoplifting pretzels and other items from Walmart in Boardman attacked an officer when she was caught.

Gabriella Karshner was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on several charges.

Thursday afternoon, officers were called to the store on Doral Drive for a report that Karshner and another suspect, Kevin Gibbs, were putting items from their shopping cart directly into bags in the self-check-out line.

Police said the stolen items total over $154.

Officers reported arresting Gibbs and escorting him to the police cruiser but said Karshner became “dead weight” and sat down in the store. Police said she refused commands to come with the officer and at one point, began “violently kicking” two officers who were trying to get her into a police cruiser.

According to a police report, Karshner only stopped kicking when she was threatened with a Taser.

Gibbs, who also had a warrant for his arrest, was charged with theft.

Karshner was charged with two counts of assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, theft and obstructing official business.