NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who police said was unconscious behind the wheel and stopped at a stop sign is facing OVI charges.

According to a police report, 58-year-old Robin Reighard was stopped at a stop sign at about 11:57 p.m. Friday at Warren and Arlington roads.

When the officer approached the car, Reighard was unconscious, with her foot on the brake, the report stated. The officer said the car was running and the gear shift was in drive.

The officer pulled his cruiser in front of Reighard’s SUV so if she woke up, the vehicle wouldn’t move forward, the report stated.

According to the police report, the officer saw suspected marijuana in the car, an empty alcoholic beverage container in the back seat, and a cup with suspected alcohol in it in the cup holder of the car.

After Reighard woke up, officers said she had glassy eyes and slurred speech. They also said she failed sobriety tests in the field and a BAC test showed .143 and .145, which was administered by the Ohio State Highway Patrol at their local barracks.

Reighard was arrested for OVI. She is scheduled to appear in Newton Falls Municipal Court Jan. 13.