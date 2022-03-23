WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A warren woman is facing charges after police say she assaulted and threatened another woman with a knife and saw.

Police were called twice Tuesday to an apartment in the 700 block of Buckeye St. NW on reports of two women fighting.

According to a police report, the fight started over one woman receiving her tax refund and the other, later identified as 33-year-old Ashley Bika, wanting some of the money for drugs, the report stated.

The first time police arrived at 4 p.m., Bika had already left the apartment after the victim said she threw food and dishes around the apartment, punched her in the face and grabbed a knife and threatened to kill the victim, according to the police report.

Then at 5:40 p.m., officers were called back to the apartment and an officer said he saw Bika threaten the victim with a saw and placed her under arrest.

Bika was treated at a local hospital for cuts on her arms officers say were self-inflicted and then booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of felonious assault and domestic violence.

She was arraigned Wednesday and pleaded not guilty. Bond was set at $5,000. Bika is scheduled back in court March 31.