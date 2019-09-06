Police say woman caught in Philippines with baby in luggage has ties to Ohio

A tear rolls on the cheek of American national Jennifer Erin Talbot from Ohio before the start of a press conference by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in Manila, Philippines, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The NBI said that the 43-year-old Talbot was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport yesterday for trying to bring out of the country a 6-day old Filipino baby without proper travel documents. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Investigators say the woman owns a house in Utah and has ties to Ohio

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Public records indicate an American woman arrested for attempting to take a newborn from the Philippines has been living in Utah and has ties to Ohio.

Philippine officials said Jennifer Erin Talbot was able to pass through the airport immigration counter on Wednesday without declaring the baby boy but was intercepted at the boarding gate by airline personnel.

Talbot was unable to produce any passport, boarding pass or government permits for the baby, airport officials said.

Authorities in the Philippines say that a woman wanted to offer her baby for adoption, but it was not clear that had legally taken place.

Public records indicate Talbot has been living in Utah. Philippines officials previously said Talbot was from Ohio, and records indicate she has family connections there.

Property records obtained Thursday show Jennifer Erin Talbot owns a home in a suburb of Salt Lake City and got a traffic citation there in March.

People answering the door in Sandy, Utah, declined to comment to The Associated Press.

Authorities there have said Talbot was charged with human trafficking after the 6-day-old baby was found hidden in a sling bag when she was stopped by airline personnel.