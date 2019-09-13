Police say woman admits to break-ins in Cortland, Mercer County

Police say more arrests are anticipated in connection to break-ins in Cortland and Mercer County

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who police say was involved in break-ins at gas stations in Cortland and Mercer County turned herself in to police.

Allison Whittaker, 48, is facing charges of breaking and entering, vandalism and theft.

Police say Whittaker was seen on surveillance video with other suspects breaking into the Valley View store on High Street on September 8.

An employee at Valley View said surveillance video showed the suspects drive up to the store in a pick-up truck, get out, and throw what looks like a rock into the door.

Just two hours earlier, surveillance video at the Shell gas station on Perry Highway in Lackawannock Township shows a break-in where a woman and a similar vehicle were involved.

The pickup truck that appears to be used in both break-ins was very distinctive with fenders that did not match the rest of the paint on the truck.

Police say they anticipate additional arrests.