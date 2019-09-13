Breaking News
Prosecutor: No charges filed, officers cleared in deadly shooting of Niles man
LIVE NOW /
Watch WKBN 27 First News at Noon

Police say woman admits to break-ins in Cortland, Mercer County

Local News

Police say more arrests are anticipated in connection to break-ins in Cortland and Mercer County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Allison Whittaker, charged with breaking and entering, vandalism and theft for robbery at Valley View in Cortland.

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who police say was involved in break-ins at gas stations in Cortland and Mercer County turned herself in to police.

Allison Whittaker, 48, is facing charges of breaking and entering, vandalism and theft.

Police say Whittaker was seen on surveillance video with other suspects breaking into the Valley View store on High Street on September 8.

An employee at Valley View said surveillance video showed the suspects drive up to the store in a pick-up truck, get out, and throw what looks like a rock into the door.

Just two hours earlier, surveillance video at the Shell gas station on Perry Highway in Lackawannock Township shows a break-in where a woman and a similar vehicle were involved.

The pickup truck that appears to be used in both break-ins was very distinctive with fenders that did not match the rest of the paint on the truck.

Police say they anticipate additional arrests.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com