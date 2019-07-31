Police say Warren woman attacked man and girlfriend in bed

The woman said she was there to get food, money and water

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges that she attacked a man and another woman in bed.

Police say Alexis Busch, 24, broke into the house of man she knows on Third St. S.W. in Warren to get food, money, and water but found the man in bed with another woman.

One of the victims told police that Busch became enraged and attacked them. Busch threw a metal frame at the woman, which cut her face, according to a police report.

Busch then went into the kitchen, grabbed a knife and began waving it around before she was subdued by the couple, the report stated.

Busch is charged with domestic violence, disorderly conduct and aggravated burglary.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges Wednesday, and bond was set at $35,000 with a no-contact order.