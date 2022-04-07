BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police say the same person who committed a burglary at the Youngstown Sports Cards business Wednesday is also a suspect in a Niles burglary.

In a surveillance video released by Boardman Police, you can see a man come into the businesses and jump over the counter with a book bag. The man opens several cases and begins putting items into the book bag.

In surveillance footage from March 3, a man is seen breaking into the Niles Sportscards by shattering the glass door with a hammer. He’s then seen putting items into a book bag and a hammer.

In both videos, the man is wearing a hat and a hoodie.

At Youngstown Sportscards, at least $10,000 worth of inventory was stolen including cards and a PlayStation. Thousands of dollars in rare sports trading cards and a signed Hines Ward jersey were stolen in Niles.

Both Niles and Boardman police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect.