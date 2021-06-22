Police say vehicle was used to force entry into Niles Target store

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating the burglary of Target in Niles and are asking for help from the community.

Shortly before midnight, officers responded to a commercial burglar alarm at the store in the Eastwood Mall.

Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle was used to force entry into the fire exit doors.

Two LG flat-screen televisions were taken.

Police say a newer-model white mid-size SUV with a power liftgate was used in the theft, possibly a Ford Escape or Edge. The back of the vehicle will have damage, and the hatch may not close properly due to it being used as a battering ram.

Police released photos of burglary on their Facebook page on Tuesday.

Those with information are asked to call 330-652-9944. ext. 2132 and ask for Detective Roberts, or they may email him at Aroberts@thecityofniles.com