Police say teens were kidnapped, pistol whipped in Mercer County

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

LIBERTY TWP., Pa. (WKBN) - Two men were arrested after police say they held two teens against their will and pistol whipped one of them.

According to a police report, a 15-year-old and 18-year-old told police that two people, later identified as Jory Loughman, 21, and Ariel Arblaster, 19, took them from a house Saturday and held them against their will and terrorized them.

The teens said that Loughman and Arblaster blindfolded them and took them from a home on Mercer Butler Pike and drove away. The teens said they were held at gunpoint and that several shots were fired while they were in the car.

At one point, Loughman and Arblaster got out of the car and the teens managed to escape and take control of the vehicle.

Police searched the house on Mercer Butler Pike and seized several items, the report stated.

Loughman and Arblaster were arrested and charged with several crimes including kidnapping and robbery.