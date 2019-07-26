Police say suspects robbed man of PlayStation during arranged sale in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police arrested two suspects that they say robbed a man who was trying to sell a PlayStation 4.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a police report.

The victim told police that he was contacted by a woman after listing the PlayStation on the LetGo app for $350. He arranged to meet the woman at the intersection of Steel and Silliman streets.

When he arrived, the woman flagged him over to an area near the Fyrst Lounge Bar and Restaurant. The victim said at that time, two men with guns came from behind the building, pointing guns at him.

The victim told police that the robbers grabbed the box with the video game system in it and also stole his iPhone from his pocket.

He was able to flag down a passerby to call police after the men left, according to the report.

Officers reported finding two men matching a description of the suspects on Wellington Avenue. They ran when officers approached them, according to the report.

Police chased the suspects through backyards in the 1700 block of Wellington Ave., the report stated. Police said the men jumped a fence near the Interstate 680 exit ramp, running into a wooded area.

Police arrested one of the suspects — identified as Bennie Poole — trying to climb back over the fence.

The other suspect, Nathaniel Carter, was found hiding behind a tree, the report stated.

Police reported finding a .380 magazine in the backyard of a home on Wellington. A handgun was found about 15 feet away, according to the report.

No further property was found, according to the report.

Poole and Carter are charged with aggravated robbery and obstructing official business.

The report doesn’t say whether the woman was identified but says she walked away after the robbery.