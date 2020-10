The men went to the hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say someone shot three men in Youngstown early Saturday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Humbolt Avenue.

Police said the men were standing outside a home with their friends and family when an unknown person shot at them from a nearby yard.

The victims, all in their 20s, went to the hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating.

