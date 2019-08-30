Police say Sharon man cited for line cutting, insults at DMV

Police say the man yelled obscenities in front of about 20 patrons, causing a commotion

COOLSPRING TWP, Pa. (WKBN) – A Sharon man was cited for his behavior inside the Department of Motor Vehicle’s office in Coolspring Township.

At about 11 a.m. Thursday, Pennsylvania State police say 30-year-old Nicholas Brown went inside the DMV on Greenville Road and caused a scene.

Police say Brown cut in line and requested information but was told that agents were tending to other customers.

Police say Brown began yelling obscenities in front of about 20 patrons, causing a commotion.

DMV staff acknowledged Brown’s question and said he called a woman derogatory names.

Brown was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.