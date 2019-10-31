Police say refused sexual advances led to phony Youngstown shooting report

Andre Leonard is charged with making false alarms and misuse of a 911 system

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said a man falsely reported a shooting in Youngstown after a woman refused to have sex with him.

Just after 4 a.m. Thursday, dispatchers received a call that a woman had been shot in the parking lot of an apartment on Woodcrest Avenue. The caller reported that the shooter drove away in a gray car.

Seven officers and an ambulance went to the area but could not find a shooting or any evidence that one had happened.

Police spoke with a woman there who told them that she had an argument with Andre Leonard because she did not want to have sex with him. She suspected that he reported the shooting because he was mad and because he had been drinking heavily, according to a police report.

Police were able to track down the number where the phone call originated. Police said the phone belonged to Leonard.

He was arrested while walking down McGuffey Road near N. Garland Avenue.

Leonard is charged with making false alarms and misuse of a 911 system.