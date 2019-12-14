Police say Ravenna man attacked Braceville officer, firefighter

Hoskin's arrest and transport to the hospital came the morning after his birthday

BRACEVILLE TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Ravenna man is spending the weekend of his birthday in the hospital after police say he attacked an officer and had to be hit with a Taser.

Bryan Hoskin, 38, was arrested just after midnight Saturday on charges of assault on a police, assault of firefighter, attempted burglary and resisting arrest.

It started after officers were called to an area on State Route 303, where they received a report of a man who was in the roadway, flagging down vehicles.

Police said it was reported that one driver stopped to help him at which time the suspect tried to get into the driver’s side window of the vehicle. He then hung onto the car as the driver tried to get away. Hoskin eventually fell off the car in the intersection of State routes 82 and 534.

Braceville Det. Sgt. Jarett Pishotti stopped the man, later identified as Hoskin. He reported that Hoskin tried to force his way into a nearby home and later rushed toward him.

Police said a Taser was used on Hoskin twice, but it had no effect. Officers then tried to arrest Hoskin at which time an officer was assaulted, according to investigators.

Police said during transport to the hospital in an ambulance, Hoskin also assaulted a firefighter and jumped out of the ambulance.

Officers were able to again arrest him.

Hoskin is currently being held in the hospital, with his transport to the jail pending treatment.

Investigators believe that he was under the influence of drugs.