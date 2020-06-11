Breaking News
Police say protest organizer vandalized sign at Hermitage City Building

Local News

Investigators say the sign is used to designate the area as a safe exchange zone

Police lights on during an emergency.

Credit: Images_By_Kenny/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

HERMITAGE, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from Sharpsville is facing vandalism charges after police say she defaced a sign at the police station.

According to a criminal complaint, 34-year-old Naomi “Jade” Patterson organized a protest in Hermitage on May 31 that ended at the Hermitage City Building.

Police say surveillance video shows Patterson walking up to a sign at the building and spraying it with black paint.

Investigators say the sign is used to designate the area as a safe exchange zone for people exchanging property or custody of children.

The sign is estimated to be worth about $130.

A summons was issued for Patterson.

