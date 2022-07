YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police said they do not have a motive after two cars were damaged by gunfire early Tuesday evening.

Police were called about 6:20 p.m. to an 1822 Mahoning Ave. gas station for gunfire and found several shell casings nearby as well as the damaged cars.

Lt. Mohammad Awad of the Detective Bureau said Wednesday morning that someone in a passing car fired several shots at the gas station, but detectives as of yet do not know why.

No one was injured.