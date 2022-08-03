GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – The driver of a car who police say was involved in a pursuit that reached 100 miles per hour before it was called off was arrested and his two passengers were also charged.

According to Grove City police, they were involved in a pursuit Sunday, July 3, at about 7:10 p.m. through town but called it off when speeds reached about 100 miles per hour as it traveled into a residential district on S. Center Street.

Later that day, officers located the passengers, 49-year-old Robin Hall, of Slippery Rock; and Renee Simms, 56, of Grove City, who told police that they did not know the driver, according to a report from the Grove City Police Department.

On July 10, police identified the driver and arrested 34-year-old Eric Dubois, of Slippery Rock.

Investigators said Hall and Simms knew Dubois and lied when they told officers they did not.

Hall and Simms were charged with obstruction of justice. Charges were filed in the case last week. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 14.

Charges were not listed for Dubois.